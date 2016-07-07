Kyrgyzaltyn to analyze the acquisition of Thompson Creek Metals by Centerra

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Kyrgyzaltyn intends to analyze the conditions under which "Centerra Gold Inc. acquired Thompson Creek Metals, the press service of the Kyrgyz company reports.

Centerra Gold Inc. published on its website about reaching the agreement to acquire Thompson Creek Metals Co. in a deal valued at $1.1 billion.

Kyrgyzaltyn JSC, as the main shareholder of Centerra Gold Inc., was not previously notified of the intent and conditions of this deal. The Board members nominated by Kyrgyzaltyn were informed about this issue only at the meeting.

Members of the Board of Directors from the Kyrgyz side voted against. However, by a majority vote of the other members of the Board of Directors Centerra Gold Inc. the decision on acquisition of Thompson Creek Metals was approved.

Kyrgyzaltyn stressed that, unfortunately, management of Centerra Gold Inc. recently include in the agenda the questions that are important to all shareholders in unreasonably short period of time without the possibility for prior study of the questions.

Kyrgyzaltyn after receiving all necessary materials from Centerra Gold Inc. will conduct the appropriate analysis for compliance of this deal with Kyrgyzaltyn’s interests. At the same time, Kyrgyzaltyn believes that decisions to conduct any deals with the assets of Centerra Gold Inc. should be taken taking into account the views and interests of all shareholders, Kyrgyzaltyn said, Kabar reported.