Kyrgyzstan&#39;s accession to EAEC will boost the economy – Kyrgyz PM Sariyev

CHOLPON-ATA. KAZINFORM - Kyrgyzstan's accession to the Eurasian Economic Union will boost the economy, said Temir Sariyev, Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic, at the ceremony of removing customs control on the border between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

Temir Sariyev noted that Kyrgyzstan has become a full member of the EAEC. The border between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan was opened today. The Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic expressed hope that the country's accession to the EAEC will strengthen the statehood and economy. He added that Kyrgyzstan's entry into the EAEC will boost the economy and help to improve the living standards of the people. Recall that Presidents of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and Almazbek Atambayev have officially declared the abolition of customs control on the Kazakh-Kyrgyz border.