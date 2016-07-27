Kyrgyzstan and Qatar enhance bilateral cooperation in trade and economic sphere

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Kyrgyz Ambassador to Qatar Nuran Niyazaliev met with Vice Chairman of Qatar Chamber Muhammed Bin Ahmed Bin Towar Al Kuwari, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports.

During the conversation, the sides discussed issues of enhancing of bilateral cooperation in trade and economic sphere and intensifying cooperation of business circles of Kyrgyzstan and Qatar.

In addition, the Qatari side was informed about the investment climate and legislation in the field of protection and guarantees for foreign investors in the Kyrgyz Republic, some projects in the field of agriculture, transport and communications, mining, light industry and tourism, Kazinform refers to Kabar.