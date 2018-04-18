Kyrgyzstan and Qatar plan to open joint IT academy

QATAR. KAZINFORM - Kyrgyzstan and Qatar plan to develop cooperation between universities of the two countries. The details of this plan were discussed by Minister of Education and Science Gulmira Kudaiberdieva and Director of the Department of Higher Education of the Ministry of Education of Qatar Khalid Al-Ali, Kazinform has learnt from Kabar.

"There are many universities both in Qatar and in Kyrgyzstan that could interact with each other. It is necessary to give impetus to this cooperation, to help in concluding agreements between universities. We could also cooperate in the field of scientific research," said Khalid Al-Ali.



Kudaiberdieva talked about the activities of the ministry within the framework of the Taza Koom program and suggested considering the possibility of opening a joint IT academy.