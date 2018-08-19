Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan to increase flight frequency

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Kyrgyz and Uzbek air carriers agreed to increase flight frequency and launch new flights between the two nations, Kyrgyz Embassy in Tashkent reps told Kabar agency.

Kyrgyzstan's Air Manas and Avia Traffic Company and Uzbekistan Havo Yullari (Uzbekistan Airways) held talks on August 17-18. The sides agreed to increase Tashkent-Bishkek-Tashkent up to four flights a week and launch Osh-Tashkent-Osh flight once a week. Besides, they also reached an agreement to start Tashkent-Tamchy (Issyk-Kul)-Tashkent, Bishkek-Samarkand-Bishkek and Osh-Samarkand-Osh charter flights if there is a passenger traffic flow.