    Kyrgyzstan appoints ambassador to Kazakhstan

    14:55, 10 October 2018
    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov has decreed to appoint Jeenbek Kulubaev as an Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports referring to the information policy department at the Executive Office of the President of Kyrgyzstan.

    Previously, he has held the post of the director of the Asia and Africa Department at Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry.

    Born in Issyk-Kul region he is a graduate of the Moscow Military Institute, Foreign Affairs Institute of China's Foreign Ministry.

    Kyrgyzstan Foreign policy Diplomacy
