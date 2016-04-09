Kyrgyzstan bans to increase electricity tariffs for population

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - The President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev has received Saturday Chief of the State Agency for Fuel and Energy Complex Regulation Taalaibek Nurbashev and Chairman of the National Energy Holding Aibek Kaliyev, Tazabekreported.

During the meeting, the President was briefed on the plans for import of electricity and increasing tariffs by 10% instead of earlier planned 20% under the medium-term tariff policy of the Kyrgyz Republic for 2014-2017.



Atambayev was also told about the plans to raise tariffs for heat by 20% from 1 April 2016.



"In times of world economic crisis, you must be extremely careful in revision of the electricity tariffs for the population and make decisions only after thorough analysis. In the present circumstances, increasing electricity tariffs is wrong," said Atambayev.

Energy sector itself has reserves to reduce financial losses, he said.



"It is necessary to continue work on the development and strengthening of the domestic energy potential, modernization of the main stations, introduction of new generating capacity, minimizing the commercial losses of electricity, and eradicating orruption in the energy sector," concluded the President.



Source: AKI Press