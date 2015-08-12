Kyrgyzstan becomes full member of the Eurasian Economic Union

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today, August 12, the treaty on Kyrgyzstan's accession into the Eurasian Economic Union has entered into the legal force. Kyrgyzstan has become a full member of the Union, together with Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Russia, the press service of the Eurasian Economic Commission informs.

Kyrgyzstan's accession to the EAEC was the result of great teamwork on the integration convergence. In 2014 there were implemented road maps on Kyrgyzstan's accession to the Eurasian integration project which facilitated the country's economy to adapt to the laws and practices of the EAEC. Treaty on the accession of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union was signed in December 23, 2014 at a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council. May 8, 2015 at a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council heads of the member-states signed two protocols defining the conditions and characteristics of Kyrgyzstan's entry into the EAEC. Joining the EAEC opens up new prospects for Kyrgyzstan. The Union will remove barriers to the movement of goods, services, capital and labor. Moreover the EAEU opening up new investment opportunities and prospects for the implementation of large infrastructure projects, especially in energy, transport and agriculture. Kyrgyz citizens are entitled to work in any country of the Union on the same conditions as the nationals of the state of employment. Kyrgyzstan's accession gives new impetus to the enhancement of the Union's capacity. Eurasian integration association strengthens its position in the global economic architecture.