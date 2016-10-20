Kyrgyzstan can't find original Constitution

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Kyrgyz MP Almambet Shykmaratov, representing Ata Meken Faction, warned that if the Presidential Administration does not find the original Constitution, legitimacy of all three branches of power - President, Parliament and Government - will be automatically questioned, Kazinform correspondent reports from Bishkek.

The Deputy of the Zhogorku Kenesh demanded to bring the Presidential Administration staff to responsibility for they don’t know where the original Constitution is.

“The original Constitution must be kept by the Presidential Administration, but not by the Justice Ministry or the Prosecutor General’s Office. If you can’t find it, then legitimacy of all three branches of power – President, Parliament and Government – must be automatically questioned,” added Shykmamatov.

“Today we have learnt that the Presidential Administration is not aware of the location of the original Constitution. It means that we are at a deadlock,” the deputy said.

On October 19, Kyrgyz Parliament held a sitting for discussing the bill on referendum aimed at inserting amendments to the current Constitution. At the sitting, it was found out that neither the Presidential Administration nor other governmental authorities know where the original Constitution is.