Kyrgyzstan CEC announces final election results

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - The Central Election Commission finished count of votes and announced the final results of the parliamentary elections on October 15.

The parliamentary elections were held with use of biometric voter identification technologies and automated ballot boxes for voting and count of votes for the first time, CEC Chairman Tuigunaly Abdraimov said. "1,563,456 citizens have voted across Kyrgyzstan, which is around 57.56% of all citizens who registered their biometric information (2,761,297). 2,322 protocols were received from polling stations. The protocols were not received from 36 polling stations abroad and 16 stations in Kyrgyzstan that did not have Internet connection," the CEC Chairman stated. In accordance with the national legislation, the election results should be tabulated on the basis of the manual count of votes and not protocols of the automated ballot boxes. Kazinform has learnt from AKIpress News Agency . "The difference between the results of the manual count of votes and protocols of the automated ballot boxes is insignificant and does not impact the election results. Ballots were recounted at 9 polling stations in total as requested by the Butun Kyrgyzstan Emgek party. The results of recount did not unveil violations. The results were invalidated at 8 polling stations over found falsifications: Bishkek - 1 station, Kara-Suu district - 5 stations, Moskovskiy district - 2 stations," he explained. The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan approved the following final results of the parliamentary elections. The political parties gained the following number of votes and seats in Parliament: 1. SDPK - 27.56%, 432,804 votes (38 seats) 2. Respublika-Ata Jurt - 20.26%, 318,266 votes (28 seats) 3. Kyrgyzstan - 13.07%, 205,268 votes (18 seats) 4. Onuguu-Progress - 9.39%, 147,515 votes (13 seats) 5. Bir Bol - 8.59%, 134,909 votes (12 seats) 6. Ata Meken - 7.08% (11 seats).