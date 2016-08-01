Kyrgyzstan celebrates 220th anniversary of Taylak baatyr

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM The 220th anniversary of Taylak baatyr is celebrated on the shores of Son-Kol lake on Saturday.

The anniversary event was attended by Prime Minister Sooronbay Zheenbekov, Speaker of the Parliament Chynybay Tursunbekov, governor of Naryn oblast Amanbay Kaiypov.



120 yurtas were installed on the shores of the lake, in each of which a table was set and greeted the guests.



The head of the State Directorate for conducting the Year of History and Culture Sultan Rayev told that, over 5 thousand people attended the anniversary celebrations. Ambassadors of six countries and visitors from abroad were invited to the festivities.



The celebration included of concerts, traditional dances, theatrical scenes, equestrian sports, national sports competitions, Kazinform cites Kabar.