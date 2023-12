BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - According to the Ministry of Health, as of March 30, 10 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kyrgyzstan.

Thus, to date 94 confirmed COVID-19 cases are registered in Kyrgyzstan. 49 of them in Jalal-Abad oblast, 33 in Osh oblast, 7 in the city of Bishkek, 3 in Chui oblast, 1 in Batken oblast, and 1 case in Naryn oblast.

Source: KABAR NEWS