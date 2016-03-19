Kyrgyzstan confirms its citizen’s death in Boeing crash
19:23, 19 March 2016
BAKU. KAZINFORM Kyrgyzstan's Foreign Ministry fully controls the process of providing assistance to the relatives of the air hostess who was killed in Boeing crash in Russia's Rostov-on-Don, RIA Novosti reported citing the ministry.
The air hostess Jyldyz Nasirdinova, who was killed in the crash, is a citizen of Kyrgyzstan, according to the ministry.
"Kyrgyzstan's embassy in Russia has been tasked to provide full assistance to the relatives of the killed air hostess," said the Foreign Ministry.
A passenger FlyDubai Boeing-737-800 en route from Dubai to Russia's Rostov-on-Don crashed March 19 at the city's airport after missing the runway amid poor visibility.
A total of 62 people were killed.
According to preliminary data, 55 passengers, including four children, and seven crew members were on board. All of them were killed in the crash, a source in Russian Emergencies Ministry said.
Source: Trend.az