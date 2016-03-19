  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kyrgyzstan confirms its citizen’s death in Boeing crash

    19:23, 19 March 2016
    Photo: None
    BAKU. KAZINFORM Kyrgyzstan's Foreign Ministry fully controls the process of providing assistance to the relatives of the air hostess who was killed in Boeing crash in Russia's Rostov-on-Don, RIA Novosti reported citing the ministry.

    The air hostess Jyldyz Nasirdinova, who was killed in the crash, is a citizen of Kyrgyzstan, according to the ministry.

    "Kyrgyzstan's embassy in Russia has been tasked to provide full assistance to the relatives of the killed air hostess," said the Foreign Ministry.

    A passenger FlyDubai Boeing-737-800 en route from Dubai to Russia's Rostov-on-Don crashed March 19 at the city's airport after missing the runway amid poor visibility.

    A total of 62 people were killed.

    According to preliminary data, 55 passengers, including four children, and seven crew members were on board. All of them were killed in the crash, a source in Russian Emergencies Ministry said.

    Source: Trend.az

    Tags:
    Kyrgyzstan World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!