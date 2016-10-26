  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kyrgyzstan Government resigns amid Parliament coalition break-up

    12:09, 26 October 2016
    Photo: None
    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - According to country's presidential office, Kyrgyzstan's President Almazbek Atambayev has signed a decree on government resignation amid the parliamentary coalition break-up, Sputnik reports.

    Kyrgyzstan's President Almazbek Atambayev has signed a decree on government resignation amid the parliamentary coalition break-up, country's presidential office said Wednesday.

    "The government of the Kyrgyz Republic has now resigned, as it was formed in accordance with the coalition agreement between the Social Democratic Party of Kyrgyzstan, Kyrgyzstan Party, Onuguu-Progress and Ata Meken Supreme Council [parliamentary] parties," the statement reads.

    Source: Sputnik

    Tags:
    Kyrgyzstan World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!