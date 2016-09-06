Kyrgyzstan identifies organizers and perpetrators of terrorist attack at Chinese Embassy

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan identified the organizers and perpetrators of a terrorist act at the Chinese Embassy in Kyrgyzstan of August 30, 2016 in Bishkek, the press service of the State Committee for National Security (GKNB) of the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

On August 30, 2016 at 09:34, a suicide bomber rammed the western gate of the Chinese Embassy in the Kyrgyz Republic in Bishkek by Mitsubishi Delica, entered the territory of the diplomatic mission and exploded an improvised explosive device inside the car, Kabar informed.

The Investigation Department of the National Security Committee of the Kyrgyz Republic initiated a criminal case on this fact.



The State Committee for National Security reported that the suicide bomber was a 21 years old Zoir Khalilov of Uighur nationality, member of East Turkistan Islamic Movement, the international terrorist organization in Syria, who had a passport of a citizen of Tajikistan.



The customers of the terrorist act are Uighur terrorist groups in Syria affiliated with Jabhat al-Nusra, the terrorist organization, emissaries of which through the leader of Jama'at Tawhid wal Jihad, the international terrorist organization belonging to ethnic Uighur Sirojiddin Mukhtarov (alias Abu Saloh, born in 1971 in Kashkar-Kyshtak village of Kara-Suu district in Osh region of Kyrgyzstan, internationally wanted) gave a task of organizing a terrorist act at the Chinese Embassy in Kyrgyzstan and financed the terrorist action.



S. Muhtarov (Abu Saloh), as the coordinator for realization of his criminal plans, atttacted a member of Jama'at Tawhid wal Jihad Burhanidin Zhantoraev (alias Abu Ahmad, born in 1971, native of Suzak district of Jalal-Abad oblast, Kyrgyzstan), who resides in Turkey.



Sattybaev Izzotillo Mashrapovich (Ali), born in 1991, native of Osh, Uzbek, was trained in Syria. He has experience of warfare in urban environments, miner bomber. Sattybaev came to Kyrgyzstan on June 16 this year by using the passport of the citizen of Tajikistan F. Bobojonov of 1995 date of birth. Sattybaev arrived in Bishkek, rented a house in Novo-Pavlovka village, not far from Bishkek, bought the car Mitsubishi Delica, helped a suicide bomber in the manufacture of explosives, orientation and movement in Bishkek. A few hours before August 30 attack, Sattybaev left for Istanbul from Osh city by using his Tajik passport.



Moreover, several people, who are also involved in the terrorist attack have been detained and placed in jail of the State Committee for National Security, some are declared wanted.