Kyrgyzstan imports 100% of wheat and coal from Kazakhstan

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - The countries of the Eurasian Economic Union are the main partners of Kyrgyzstan, this has been said by Dilara Alimzhanova, representative of the Ministry of Economy of the Kyrgyz Republic, reporting on the structure of the import-export trade with the EEU member-states.

According to her words, the proportion of the EEU countries in the total foreign trade amounts to 39.6%. Kyrgyzstan exports to the EEU products of agriculture, food processing, light and processing industry. Kyrgyzstan imports from the EEU: wheat (100% from Kazakhstan), coal (100% from Kazakhstan), oil products (98% from Russia), mineral raw materials in the form of sand, quartz gravel, limestone and cement (97% from Kazakhstan), natural gas (95% from Kazakhstan), wheat flour (93% from Kazakhstan), inorganic chemistry products (53% from Kazakhstan), tobacco products (51.4% from Kazakhstan), ferrous and non-ferrous metals (30.2 % from Russia), chemical products (19.2% from Russia), sugar (22% from Belarus), transport equipment and spare parts (4% from Belarus).