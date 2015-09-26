Kyrgyzstan imports 100% of wheat and coal from Kazakhstan
According to her words, the proportion of the EEU countries in the total foreign trade amounts to 39.6%. Kyrgyzstan exports to the EEU products of agriculture, food processing, light and processing industry. Kyrgyzstan imports from the EEU: wheat (100% from Kazakhstan), coal (100% from Kazakhstan), oil products (98% from Russia), mineral raw materials in the form of sand, quartz gravel, limestone and cement (97% from Kazakhstan), natural gas (95% from Kazakhstan), wheat flour (93% from Kazakhstan), inorganic chemistry products (53% from Kazakhstan), tobacco products (51.4% from Kazakhstan), ferrous and non-ferrous metals (30.2 % from Russia), chemical products (19.2% from Russia), sugar (22% from Belarus), transport equipment and spare parts (4% from Belarus).