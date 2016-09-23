Kyrgyzstan interested in joint projects with China under One Belt - One Road - Ambassador
23:27, 23 September 2016
BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Kyrgyzstan is interested in joint projects with China in the framework of the concept of One Belt - One Road, Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to China Kanayim Baktygulova said speaking at the forum "The diversity of cultures along the Silk Road" organized by the Headquarters of Confucius Institutes in Beijing.
The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports that, the forum was attended by representatives of diplomatic missions of 40 countries, representatives of Chinese ministries and departments, heads of 17 of China's educational institutions, as well as students of Confucius Institutes from 50 countries.
In her speech, the Kyrgyz Ambassador to China Kanayim Baktygulova said that development of cultural and humanitarian cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and China is one of the main areas of bilateral cooperation and the Kyrgyz side is interested in implementing joint projects with China in the framework of the concept One Belt - One Road, Kazinform refers to Kabar.