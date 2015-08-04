  • kz
    Kyrgyzstan may be hit by devastating earthquake

    14:55, 04 August 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kyrgyz Emergency Situations Ministry has warned that Kyrgyzstan may be hit by a 9-point earthquake in the second half of 2015, Kazinform refers to Trend.az.

    This forecast was posted on the ministry's official website, RIA Novosti reported August 4.

    Kyrgyzstan sits on a zone of destructive earthquakes. In October 2008, the Kyrgyz village of Nura, located near the country's border with China, was almost totally destroyed by an 8-point quake.

    At the time, 75 people were killed, and 150 were injured in Nura.

