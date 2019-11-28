Kyrgyzstan officially passes chairmanship in CSTO Collective Security Council to Russia

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Kyrgyzstan has officially passed chairmanship in the CSTO Collective Security Council, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Kyrgyzstan backs Russia’s efforts aimed at ensuring stability and security in the region and entire world. Today the chairmanship in the CSTO will be passed to the Russian side. I would like to congratulate Mr. Vladimir Putin on the adoption of chairmanship in the CSTO Collective Security Council and wish success,» President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov said at the meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council in Bishkek.

He noted the symbolism of that the Russian chairmanship has coincided with the 75th anniversary of the Great Victory.

«Undoubtedly, May 9 is the Day of our common Victory. The Soviet nation showed a unique example of unity, mass heroism and faithfulness to the Fatherland. We should not forget our common history and should together stand against the attempts of its rewriting. With deep gratitude we remember those who fought for the freedom of our Homeland. We are planning to hold large events dedicated to the celebration of the Great Victory,» the Kyrgyz Leader noted.

«I am confident that the Russian chairmanship will give a new impulse to the development of the Organization in 2020,» he added.