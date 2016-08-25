Kyrgyzstan participate in CSTO collective peacekeeping forces exercise Unbreakable Brotherhood 2016

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - CSTO collective peacekeeping forces exercise Unbreakable Brotherhood 2016 has started in Belarus on August 23, the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

The exercise is attended by national contingents of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan, the total number of 1 500 troops of the armed forces, internal forces and law enforcement agencies of the six countries - members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, involving aircraft, armored vehicles and automotive equipment in the amount of approximately 300 units.

The main objectives of the exercises is working out practical issues of organizing peacekeeping operations and management of units of the CSTO Collective Peacekeeping Forces, improving field training of personnel of the peacekeeping forces, as well as improving the interaction between the CSTO member states.



Kazinform refers to Kabar.kg