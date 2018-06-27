Kyrgyzstan places priority on cooperation with Kazakhstan

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Today President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov addressing the sitting of the Zhogorku Kenesh has prioritized the country's foreign policy directions, our correspondent reports.

"Strengthening of friendly and fraternal ties with neighboring countries, such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan has a positive impact on the people's live. We consider it as one of the priorities of the country's foreign policy," the Kyrgyz Leader noted.



According to him, development of multilateral cooperation with the ally and strategic partner, Russia, is also a priority of Kyrgyzstan's foreign policy. Besides, cooperation with the nearest neighbor, China, has embarked on a strategic level.

The Kyrgyz President also defined the country's EAEU membership as a priority.