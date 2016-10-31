  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kyrgyzstan postpones summit of Turkic speaking countries

    13:50, 31 October 2016
    Photo: None
    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Kyrgyzstan has postponed the sixth summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States to be held in Bishkek, said the message posted on the website of the country's Foreign Ministry, trend.az reports.

    "The the sixth summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States, which was earlier scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2016 in Bishkek, has been postponed at Kyrgyzstan's initiative," said the message.

    The new date of the summit will be agreed with the organization's member states, according to Kyrgyzstan's Foreign Ministry.

    The Turkic Council or the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States is an international organization comprising some of the Turkic countries. It was founded on 3 October 2009 in Nakhchivan. The General Secretariat is in İstanbul, Turkey. The member countries are Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkey.

    Tags:
    Kyrgyzstan Kazakhstan Turkic speaking states Events Kazinform's Timeline News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!