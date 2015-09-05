Kyrgyzstan proposes to include materials on Kazakh Khanate&#39;s 550th anniversary in school curricula

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kyrgyzstan suggests including information about the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate in school curricula. Deputy Minister of Education of Kyrgyzstan Adilet Bekboyev said it taking the floor at the 4th session of the Turkic Council Education Seniour Officials in Astana today.

"We suggest adding the materials on educational events dedicated to the 1000th anniversary of Zhusip Balasaghuni and celebration of the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate into the school curricula. Using this opportunity, let me congratulate you on this date," A.Bekboyev said.

Earlier it was reported, that Astana hosts the 4th session of the Turkic Council Education Seniour Officials. The participants discussed financial issues of the exchange program of students and secondary school students. Besides, the meeting participants focused on cooperation between the International Turkic Academy and the Union of Turkic-Speaking States Universities as well as development of two textbooks in Turkic history.