    Kyrgyzstan ratifies agrt on formation and utilization of SCO budget

    14:37, 29 December 2018
    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov signed the Law of the Kyrgyz Republic "On Ratification of the Agreement on the Procedure for Forming and Utilization of the Budget of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, signed on December 1, 2017 in the city of Sochi", KABAR reports citing the Kyrgyz President's press service.

    The law was adopted by the Jogorku Kenesh on November 22, 2018.

    The agreement determines the procedure for  forming and utilization of the SCO budget, as well as the size of contributions that the member states annually make to the budget of the Organization on the basis of the equity principle. The annex to the Agreement sets the size of the assessed contributions of the SCO member states, in accordance with which the size of the contribution of the Kyrgyz Republic to the SCO budget makes 8.8 percent.

    The law comes into force ten days from the date of official publication.

     

