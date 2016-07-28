Kyrgyzstan receives KGS 5.9 bn from EEU in form of customs duties - Ministry of Finance

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Kyrgyzstan has received 5 billion 997.1 million soms from the countries-participants of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) in the form of customs duties, Deputy Director of the Central Treasury of the Ministry of Finance Marlen Amandykov told at a press conference at Kabar Agency.

The central treasury received 5 billion 836 million soms of customs duties within the framework of the EEU. They were distributed according to approved standards in the following order: the Russian budget - 85.32% - 4 billion 979 million soms; Kazakhstan’s budget - 14 million soms; the budget of the Republic of Belarus - 266 million soms, the budget of Armenia - 64.8 million soms and Kyrgyzstan's budget received 110.9 million soms.

"At the same time the Kyrgyz budget received 5 billion 997.1 million soms from EEU member states on import customs duties. From Russia - 5 billion 188 million soms, from Kazakhstan - 345.8 million soms, from Belarus - 311.3 million soms and Armenia - 40.9 million soms. In general, we have received 160 million soms more than we give," Amandykov said, Kazinform cites Kabar.