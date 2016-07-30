Kyrgyzstan's economy must be adapted to the conditions of the EEU - Prime Minister

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Kyrgyzstan's economy must be adapted to the conditions of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), Prime Minister Sooronbay Zheenbekov told on Friday at a governmental meeting.

Zheenbekov said that, Kyrgyz Republic's accession to the EEU creates certain opportunities for the country, but to realize them we need to establish industrial production, increase the volume and quality of our agricultural products and improve competitiveness.



In this regard, he said, each region should define its specialization in manufactured or planted products.



"For example, Issyk-Kul oblast must focus on tourism, but at the same time the oblast has great potential for the development of agriculture in conjunction with the creation of processing enterprises. First of all farms should supply the tourist enterprises. And Naryn oblast is famous for its animal husbandry. It is necessary to increase the number of breeding stock. This in turn will restore the textile industry. In Batken, there is a good potential for the mining industry, and so on," Zheenbekov said, Kabar reported.