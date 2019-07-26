  • kz
    Kyrgyzstan’s KABAR News Agency joins #Абай175 challenge

    12:40, 26 July 2019
    Photo: None
    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM-KABAR Kyrgyzstan’s KABAR National News Agency recited Abai Kunanbayev’s poem ‘Gylym Tappai Maktanba’, Kazinform learnt from KABAR.

    «The KyrgyzNational News Agency accepts #Abai175 challenge from Kazinform InternationalNews Agency and passes it to ELTR TV and Radio Complex, Alykul Osmonov NationalLibrary and Chingiz Aitmatov Institute of Language andLiterature of the National Academy of Science,» the publication reads.


    Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan Mass media Culture
