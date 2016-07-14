Kyrgyzstan's president calls to step up cooperation between EU, Eurasian Economic Union

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Kyrgyzstan supports expanding cooperation between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and European Union (EU), Kyrgyzstan's President Almazbek Atambayev said on Thursday.

"It is necessary to step up cooperation between EU and the Eurasian Economic Union," Atambayev said after talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. He reminded that a similar agreements between EU and Armenia is being prepared. "Such document was earlier signed between the European Union and Kazakhstan. I really hope that similar agreement will be made with Kyrgyzstan in the future," he noted.

Eurasian Economic Union

The Treaty on the establishment of the Eurasian Economic Union was signed by the presidents of Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan on May 29, 2014 in Astana.

The agreement is the basic document defining the accords between Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan for creating the Eurasian Economic Union for the free movement of goods, services, capital and workforce and conducting coordinated, agreed or common policies in key sectors of the economy, such as energy, industry, agriculture and transport.

The agreement stipulates the transition of Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan to the next stage of integration after the Customs Union and the common economic space. Kyrgyzstan and Armenia also joined the EAEU.

Kazinform refers to TASS