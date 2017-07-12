Kyrgyzstan sees increase in passenger flow from Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan notes an increase in passenger flow from Kazakhstan, according to Kabar.

"With the beginning of the tourist season, the number of passengers, cargo, and vehicles crossing the Kyrgyz-Kazakh state border has increased," the Service reports.

Citizens of the EAEU countries arrive in Kyrgyzstan, mainly as tourists (to visit Lake Issyk-Kul).

At present, there are 8 checkpoints on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border: Akzhol-road, Aktilek-road, Tokmok-road, Ken-Bulun-road, Chaldybar-road, Karkyra- Road, Chon-Kapka-road, Kaindy-railway.

Kyrgyz border checkpoints are currently undergoing a modernization with new automated registration systems being introduced. Due to this fact, according to Kyrgyz officials, crossing points may be slightly overloaded. The State Border Guard Service asks you to take this temporary inconvenience with understanding.