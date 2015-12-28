  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kyrgyzstan: Soldier of National Guard shoots at his comrades-in-arms, killing one

    12:53, 28 December 2015
    Photo: None
    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Two soldiers of the National Guard's military unit No. 714 located in Bishkek City were shot at, a source told AKIpress.

    The incident occurred in the morning of 28 December. One of the soldiers died at 7.00 am in a city hospital, while the second one has underwent a surgery and is in the intensive care unit. Military prosecutors are investigating the crime scene. Photo: Tabyldy Kadirbekov

    Tags:
    Kyrgyzstan Army Incidents Accidents News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!