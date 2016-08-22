Kyrgyzstan to allocate 400 mln KG soms in 2017 for presidential elections-Ministry of Finance

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Finance should provide the Central Election Commission with everything necessary to conduct the upcoming presidential elections in 2017, Prime Minister Sooronbay Zheenbekov said today at a governmental meeting.

The Kyrgyz Prime Minister said that 2017 politically is very important in Kyrgyzstan. "We will hold presidential elections. And in this regard, the Ministry of Finance should provide the Central Election Commission with everything necessary to conduct the upcoming presidential elections at a high level," he said.

In turn, Minister of Finance Adylbek Kasymaliev said that 400 million soms will be allocated for this purpose in 2017.

Source: Kazinform refers to Kabar.kg