Kyrgyzstan to celebrate Komuz Day

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov signed a decree «On the Komuz Day», the Presidential press service reported, according to KABAR.

Its impossible to image thetraditional music as an integral part of the spiritual culture of the Kyrgyzpeople without komuz.

Komuz holds a special place inthe traditional culture of the Kyrgyz people. The melodies of the komuzcarrying in themselves philosophical thoughts, lifestyle and culture, passeddown from generation to generation, have survived till present days.

Under current conditions, itis necessary to give the Komuz a new meaning, it should become a symbol of theunity of the cultural diversity of the Kyrgyz people. The cultural integrationof the people of Kyrgyzstan will become the basis of peace, harmony in societyand the socio-economic development of the country.

In this regard, it isnecessary to strengthen the role of traditional music in order to expand theintercultural dialogue of the ethnic communities of Kyrgyzstan.

In accordance with the decreethe Komuz Day will be celebrated annually on Sept. 9.

Komuz is a Kyrgyz nationalthree-stringed musical instrument.