Kyrgyzstan to earn from transit of Turkmen gas to China

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Kyrgyzstan will earn up to 80 mln U.S. dollars from transit of the Turkmen gas to China, Prime Minister of the republic Temir Sariyev has said at a meeting with Kyrgyz businessmen today.

"The construction of a new gas pipeline from Turkmenistan to China with the capacity of 30 bln cu m of gas will start next year. The documents are ready and will be signed in a day or two. We expect to earn 40-50 mln U.S. dollars from transit in the nearest 3-4 years and gradually increase the revenues up to 80 mln U.S. dollars. The possibility of building the second line is not excluded," the Prime Minister said. According to the head of the Kyrgyz government, currently Gazprom gasifies the regions and plans to reconstruct the Bukhara-Zhambyl-Bishkek-Almaty gas pipeline with the capacity of 12 bln cu m. Southern regions of the country will be gasified both through long-term contracts and North-South gas pipeline the construction of which was promised by Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller.