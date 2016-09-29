Kyrgyzstan to host CSTO military exercise «Rubezh-2016

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM "Rubezh-2016" (Frontier) joint military exercises of military troops of the Collective Rapid Reaction Force of the CSTO Central Asian region will take place in Kyrgyzstan from 4 to 7 October 2016, the press service of the CSTO reports.

The event is held in a planned way, the decision to hold it was made a year ago, according to Kabar.

The main purpose of the exercise is to improve the coherence of the Collective Rapid Reaction Force of the CSTO Central Asian region in the preparation of a joint anti-terrorist operations, and command and organization of control of troops.

The exercise will be attended by members of the armed forces of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia, as well as personnel of special forces units of the Interior and Emergency Situations Ministries of Kyrgyzstan. More than one thousand soldiers, several hundred units of automobile and armored vehicles, as well as the planned use of the army, the operational-tactical and military transport aircraft will be involved.

The Collective Rapid Reaction Force of the CSTO Central Asian region in the course of the exercise will hold joint counter-terrorist operation in the mountains with a view to ensuring national interests and the protection of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the contingent of the CSTO member state, to prevent activities of separatist organizations and international terrorist groups.