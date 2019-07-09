Kyrgyzstan to host Eurasian Week 2019 in September

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The Eurasian Week 2019, the largest international business forum in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), will be held in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek from 25 to 27 September, BelTA learned from the organizing committee of the event.

This year the forum will be held under the motto "EAEU: Consolidation. Development. Strength". "It will focus on discussion of the five-year results of the EAEU Treaty and new areas of integration, cooperation with the Eastern partners and export opportunities, development of measures to reduce vulnerability to global economic turbulence," said Veronika Nikishina, Member of the Board, Minister for Trade at the Eurasian Economic Commission, head of the organizing committee of the forum.

The forum program will involve more than 20 sites across three agenda tracks. The strategic track includes key and future areas of the EAEU development. Partner track will present an opportunity to discuss practical issues for business across the major industries in the EAEU. The youth track will feature a school of young leader, a session-presentation of EAEU universities, a business game and a session on employment issues. The exhibition will be dedicated to agriculture and food industry.

Expected to attend are Kyrgyzstan Prime Minister Mukhammedkalyi Abylgaziev, Belarus Deputy Prime Minister Igor Petrishenko, Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan, Kazakhstan First Vice Premier Askar Mamin, Kyrgyzstan Vice Prime Minister Jenish Razakov, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Tigran Sargsyan, representatives of business and expert communities.

The international exhibition forum Eurasian Week will be held for the fourth time this year. It is a major business event and a platform for free exchange of views for the business community, government agencies and the expert community of the Eurasian Economic Union and third countries.