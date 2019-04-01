Kyrgyzstan to host Eurasian Week 2019

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) made a decision to hold the Eurasian Week exhibition forum in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on 25-27 September at the meeting in Moscow on 29 March, BelTA learned from the EEC press service.

The Eurasian Week is an annual international exhibition forum and a major business event held by the EAEU member states and the Eurasian Economic Commission by the decision of the prime ministers of the five countries. The first forum debuted in 2016.



"It is a good dialogue platform for businesses and experts, heads of the EAEU states and third countries to discuss topical issues of economic development in the context of global challenges and take strategic decisions," the EEC said.