    Kyrgyzstan to host next CA Leaders’ Consultative Meeting

    15:41, 29 November 2019
    Photo: None
    TASHKENT. KAZINFORM Kyrgyzstan was named the next country to host the Consultative Meeting of the Leaders of the Central Asian countries, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Earlier, it was informed that First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev arrived in Tashkent for the Consultative Meeting of the Leaders of the Central Asian countries. During the meeting, the Elbasy was elected Honorary Chairman of the Consultative Meeting.

    Photo credit: president.uz

    Central Asia Politics First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
