  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kyrgyzstan to host SCO states' joint anti-terrorist exercises

    15:11, 09 September 2016
    Photo: None
    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Kyrgyzstan will host joint anti-terrorist exercises of SCO member states "Peace Mission-2016" on 15 - 21 September 2016 in Balykchi town of Issyk-Kul oblast, the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

    The exercise will be attended by troops of China, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Russia, Kabar informed.

    The troops will practice interaction of the SCO armed forces in preparing and conducting joint anti-terrorist operations, increasing the availability of controls and capabilities of the SCO states to combat terrorism, extremism and separatism.

    Tags:
    SCO Kyrgyzstan Army Integration Kazinform's Timeline
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!