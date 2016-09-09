Kyrgyzstan to host SCO states' joint anti-terrorist exercises

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Kyrgyzstan will host joint anti-terrorist exercises of SCO member states "Peace Mission-2016" on 15 - 21 September 2016 in Balykchi town of Issyk-Kul oblast, the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

The exercise will be attended by troops of China, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Russia, Kabar informed.

The troops will practice interaction of the SCO armed forces in preparing and conducting joint anti-terrorist operations, increasing the availability of controls and capabilities of the SCO states to combat terrorism, extremism and separatism.