Kyrgyzstan to mourn victims of Bishkek plane crash

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - A national day of mourning will be announced in Kyrgyzstan on the occasion of the plane crash that shocked Bishkek earlier this morning and claimed lives of over 30 people, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"In light of the plane crash that left over 30 people dead, Kyrgyzstan will announce the national day of mourning. President of the Kyrgyz Republic Almazbek Atambayev will sign the corresponding decree," the presidential press service said in a statement.



Earlier it was reported that the Boeing-747 cargo plane of Turkish Airlines company en route Hong-Kong-Istanbul crashed near the Manas airport at 7:31 a.m. The plane was supposed to land at the airport for tanking but crashed due to poor weather conditions.



According to recent reports, the death toll in the plane crash has already exceeded 35.