Kyrgyzstan to open its customs borders to EEU when Kazakhstan ratifies its accession

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Kyrgyzstan is planning to open its customs borders to the EEU states as soon as Kazakhstan ratifies the agreement on Kyrgyzstan's accession to the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), Kyrgyz Deputy Foreign Minister Askar Beshimov said on Tuesday.

"Our Foreign Ministry has received relevant notes /from other EEU members, and we expect to receive a similar note from Kazakhstan in the next few days," the Kyrgyz government's press service quoted Beshimov as saying.

Armenia, Belarus and Russia have already ratified a treaty on Kyrgyzstan's accession to the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU).

The parliament of Kazakhstan has also approved the treaty, which now has to be signed by Kazakhstani President Nursultan Nazarbayev. "According to Minister of Economy Oleg Pankratov, the Kazakhstani side decided to abolish sanitary and quarantine control on the state border with Kyrgyzstan. It is also planning to notify the Eurasian Economic Commission about that," the press service said.

Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev told TASS last Monday that Kyrgyzstan would open its customs borders to other EEU member states soon. "I know that President Nazarbayev supports these plans," Atambayev said.

The Kyrgyz authorities decided to join the Customs Union in spring 2011. On December 2014, Kyrgyzstan signed an agreement on accession to the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), which already unites Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Russia. Kazakhstan is the only EEU country, which has a common border with Kyrgyzstan, Kazinform refers to TASS.