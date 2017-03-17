Kyrgyzstan to receive $41 mln technical assistance in framework of EAEU

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Kyrgyzstan will receive technical assistance in the amount of $41 million to adapt to the conditions of the EAEC.

"In order to implement the agreements reached during the meeting of the heads of government of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan in Bishkek, First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin and Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Oleg Pankratov signed a protocol on allocation financial assistance to Kyrgyz Republic in the amount of $41 million in order to adapt sectors of Kyrgyz Republic's economy to EAEU", said Deputy Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Timur Zhaksylykov during the 37th session of the CIS Economic Council in Moscow.

According to him, "there is a road map, in which there are a number of sections related to the establishment of a laboratory and certification base, as well as to the preparation of Kyrgyz specialists to work under general rules in terms of sanitary, phytosanitary and veterinary control".

"Within the framework of the signed protocol, technical assistance will be provided to purchase equipment and create an appropriate base," he explained.