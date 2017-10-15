Kyrgyzstan voting for new president

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM The presidential election has started in the Kyrgyz Republic today at 8 am local time, Kazinform correspondent cites the Central Election Commission of the country.

According to the State Registration Service, 3,025,768 voters can take part in the election of the President of Kyrgyzstan.

It is noteworthy that 13 candidates are listed on the voting papers. However, Bakyt Torobayev and Kamchybek Tashiev refused to participate in the election and, therefore, their names were scratched out, and it will not be possible to vote for them.

It is the seventh presidential election in the country.

The polling stations will be open until 8:00 pm today.