ASTANA. KAZINFORM Law enforcement officers prevented smuggling of over 15 kilograms of heroin into Kazakhstan from Kyrgyzstan, National Security Committee's press service reports.

Officers at the "Aisha Bibi" checkpoint in Zhambyl oblast found 19 briquettes of heroin wrapped in duct tape in the car of a 30-year-old Kyrgyz citizen.

It was established that the drug was meant to be sent further to Moscow.