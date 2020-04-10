Kyzylorda doctors deliver baby from coronavirus infected woman

KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM - Doctors of Kyzylorda city helped a woman who tested positive for coronavirus, safely deliver a baby, this has been announced by Vice Minister of Health Lyazat Aktayeva on her Facebook account, Kazinform reports.

The woman was admitted to a maternity hospital on April 8. The woman was tested positive for COVID-19.

It was noted that the newborn weighing 2.970 kg was placed in an infant incubator. The condition of the child is satisfactory. The new mother was transferred to an infectious diseases hospital.