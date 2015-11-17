Kyzylorda names its beauty queen (PHOTOS)

KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM - A 21-year-old Tursynai Mukan has been crowned as the 2015 Miss Kyzylorda.

The Miss Kyzylorda beauty contest was organized by Beautycorp modeling agency this year with the support of the youth resource center and the Arai entertainment complex. Tursynai who is a second-year student of the Almaty State Humanitarian and Pedagogic College wrote on her Instagram after winning the beauty pageant: "The moment of happiness! I will never forget these emotions! By the way, I also won in the Miss Intelligence category dispelling the illusion that beautiful girls cannot be smart." Tursynai will represent her hometown at the 2015 Miss Kazakhstan beauty pageant in Astana in December. Kamila Kalybayeva and Arailym Akimali were the runners-up of the contest.