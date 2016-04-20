Kyzylorda region can export meat products - K. Kusherbayev

KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM - Kyzylorda region is out of the buffer zone in terms of aphthous fever, Governor of Kyzylorda region Krymbek Kusherbayev told at the press conference dedicated to the progress in implementation of the National Plan "100 specific steps".

"It gives us an opportunity to develop agriculture, expand processing of agricultural products and export meat products," K. Kusherbayev told.

The governor informed that a plant on production of 3 tons of meat products daily is being built in Kyzylorda. Besides, a complex for 5 thousand sheep and a feed yard for 10 thousand heads of cattle and a meat processing plant with the capacity of 250 tons of meat a year are also built in the region. All of them are planned to be commissioned by the yearend.