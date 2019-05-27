Kyzylorda region governor reports to President Tokayev in Akorda

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today akim (governor) of Kyzylorda region Krymbek Kusherbayev, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

Governor Kusherbayev reported to the Head of State on the progress in implementation of the Comprehensive Development Plan of Kyzylorda region until 2022 and the fulfillment of the tasks given during President Tokayev's visit to the region.



At the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed to the importance of assuming effective measures aimed at improving the wellbeing of the population and tackling ecological problems of the region.



Wrapping up the meeting, the President of Kazakhstan gave specific instructions to Krymbek Kusherbayev.