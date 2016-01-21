Kyzylorda region implemented 5 projects in the framework of UN Development Programme

KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM - Kazalinsk district of Kyzylorda region has implemented 5 projects under the United Nations Development Programme.

Speaking at the round table "The solution of social and economic problems through the introduction of new technologies" Governor of the district Nazhmadin Shamuratov informed about the realized projects.

The cost of the project "Installation of the boiler in Kazalinsk City House of Culture" was 1.6 million tenge. Another four projects are "Construction of a children's playground"; "Construction of greenhouses at the school №103 named after K.Pirimova"; "Construction of a greenhouse at the high school №24 in the village Bekarystan bi"; "Providing irrigation water for the parks named after Aiteke bi and Zhalantos Bahadur."

Last year, the UN Development Programme proposed to implement 13 projects in the area.