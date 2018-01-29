Kyzylorda region’s industrial devpt discussed in Beijing

BEIJING. KAZINFORM During a working visit to the People's Republic of China, Governor of Kyzylorda region Krymbek Kusherbayev has held talks today with Head of Gezhouba Group Cement Co., Ltd. Li Ming, Kazinform correspondent in China reports.

The sides discussed the construction of a cement plant in Kyzylorda region by the Chinese company, as well as the access to sand deposits, gas infrastructure development, electric power supply, transport infrastructure, and other respective aspects.

In addition to the project of the plant in Shiyeli that is under construction, Krymbek Kusherbayev proposed Gezhouba Group Cement Co., Ltd. to look into the prospects for the construction of a second plant producing 750,000 tons of cement per annum in Zhanakorgan district, 60 km from Shiyeli.

Li Ming told Kazinform about the successful talks with the Governor of Kyzylorda region.

"We intend to commission the plant in December 2018. It will be a modern production facility complying with the environmental standards," he said.

It is to be recalled that the projected capacity of the plant in Shiyeli is 1 million tons p.a. For the project purposes, the authorities allocated a land plot of 50 hectares, of which 46 hectares for the plant and 4 hectares for the construction of social facilities for employees. The enterprise's products will be exported to the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union, the Commonwealth of Independent States, and China.



To implement the project, DANAKE Corporation and China's Gezhouba Group Cement Co. Ltd established the joint venture of Gezhouba Shiyeli Cement Company.