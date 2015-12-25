  • kz
    Kyzylorda region’s population to exceed 1 mln in seven years – Kusherbayev

    13:58, 25 December 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The population of Kyzylorda region is likely to exceed 1 mln people in the nearest seven years, Kazinform has learnt from the region's Governor Krymbek Kusherbayev, who said it at a briefing in Astana today.

    "Population growth demonstrates good paces today – 6% per annum. As per official data, 754 thousand people are living in Kyzylorda region now. However, according to information from healthcare facilities, 823 thousand people have registered there for getting treatment. I believe the second data, because if people permanently live somewhere, they normally apply to out-patient clinics or hospitals for health care,” added he.

    The Governor said that the region will likely have more than 1 mln population in the nearest 7 years.

    “That is why we need to build more education, healthcare, culture and sports facilities,” the Governor noted.

    Social support Kyzylorda region News Society
